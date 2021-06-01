Zamfara Gov. dissolves cabinet over poor performance

Two years after Bello Mohammed was sworn in as Zamfara State Governor, he has dissolved the State Executive Council to give the administration fresh ideas on how to deliver its mandate to the people.
Aside from the commissioners and Special Adviser, also affected by the dissolution Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and his deputy, as well as Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies, were also relieved of their respective appointments by the governor.
Mohammed , in a statement signed by Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, yesterday, directed that the immediate dissolution does not affect Commissions provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.