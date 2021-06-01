Zamfara Gov. dissolves cabinet over poor performance

Two years after Bello Mohammed was sworn in as Zamfara State Governor, he has dissolved the State Executive Council to give the administration fresh ideas on how to deliver its mandate to the people.

Aside from the commissioners and Special Adviser, also affected by the dissolution Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and his deputy, as well as Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies, were also relieved of their respective appointments by the governor.

Mohammed , in a statement signed by Special Adviser Public Enlightenment, media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, yesterday, directed that the immediate dissolution does not affect Commissions provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “In view of this directive, Commissioners would hand over affairs of their ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, except the Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by Rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe. Chairmen of Commissions and Boards are hereby directed to hand over to their most senior directors. The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government”.