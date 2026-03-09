Zamfara Gov, deputy defects to APC

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and his deputy, Mani Mummuni, have officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The duo said the decision followed extensive consultations and careful consideration of the current political situation in both the state and the country.

Mummuni announced the move on behalf of Governor Lawal during an event with supporters and stakeholders, ending weeks of speculation about the governor’s political future.

“I am here on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare. After wide consultations and careful consideration of the current situation, and in the best interest of the people of Zamfara State, the governor, his team, and I have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC,” Mummuni said.

He explained that the move was aimed at positioning Zamfara State for better collaboration with the Federal Government and tackling pressing challenges.

“This decision aligns with our goal to secure more federal support, address security challenges, and accelerate development in Zamfara,” he added.

Mummuni urged party members and supporters across the state to back the move for the greater good.

“We call on all our supporters, party members, and the good people of Zamfara to support this decision for the development of our state. May Allah guide us all,” he concluded.