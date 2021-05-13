Zamfara Gov. assures workers of job security after FAAC zero remittance

In a bid to douse tension over alleged plans to downsize the workforce following dwindling revenue, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has assured the public staff that his administration would not layoff nor approve downward wage review in the state.
Matawalle added that rather than sack workers, efforts would be made to ensure prompt payment of salaries and empowerment of other citizens to cater for their daily needs particularly the less privileged.
The governor’s assurance came days after the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) declared that Federal, State, and Local Governments will not be receiving any funds for the month of April and May, following NNPC’s inability to remit profits.