Zamfara Gov. assures workers of job security after FAAC zero remittance

In a bid to douse tension over alleged plans to downsize the workforce following dwindling revenue, the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has assured the public staff that his administration would not layoff nor approve downward wage review in the state.

Matawalle added that rather than sack workers, efforts would be made to ensure prompt payment of salaries and empowerment of other citizens to cater for their daily needs particularly the less privileged.

The governor’s assurance came days after the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) declared that Federal, State, and Local Governments will not be receiving any funds for the month of April and May, following NNPC’s inability to remit profits.

He made the declaration during his statewide broadcast, yesterday, marking the end of this year’s 30 days Ramadan fast, ushering in the Eid-el-Fitr Sallah celebration.

“In spite of dwindling resources characterised by impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economy and banditry activities in the state, my administration will not take decisions that will be detrimental to workers’ welfare.

“Although many states having suffered from the current trying times, causing such state governments to consider reducing their workforce, such will not happen under my leadership.

“Instead, my administration has continued to evolve ways of meeting the demands of the people through the purchase of a range of food products, which were distributed across all the state’s 2,516 polling units, provision of assistance to a number of Islamic centres throughout the state in order to sustain the government’s food distribution efforts during the Holy Month.

“Similar gesture was also extended to the state’s Council of Chiefs, Remand Home, Orphanages and Civil Servants. Also, 40,000 pieces of shadda and atamfa clothing materials were purchased and distributed to orphans and other less privileged individuals to enable them to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr in a happy state of mind.

“In order to give a sense of belonging to those in prison custody, the state government also donated 400 bags of assorted grains to the inmates of Gusau Correctional Facility in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan,” Matawalle added.

The governor said despite threats posed by banditry and its repercussions, in addition to the cash crunch, his administration is leaving its mark on the sands of time by mobilising resources to execute a number of public projects across the state.

He commended Islamic scholars, preachers and religious leaders for preaching peace throughout the Holy Month and appreciated the continuous support and prayers of the people of the state to the government, urging parents to ensure that their children dress modestly always.

