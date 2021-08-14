Zamfara former councillor’s baby, wife walk free from abductors den

The wife of Zamfara State former councillor, Damba Babangida, and her eight-month-old baby have regained their freedom, barely 48 hours after their abduction in the state.

It was gathered that both kidnapped victims were released by their abductors’ unharmed and that they have reunited with the ex-councillor, Babangida Haruna, and other members of their family.

Although there was no evidence that ransom was paid before they were released and allowed to return home yesterday after the attack that resulted in their abduction in Damba Area of Gusau.

Confirming the release, the former councilor of Tundunwada ward of Gusau local government took to his official social media handle to announce their release by their abductors.

Babangida, who was elated that he was able to reunite with his eight-month-old child, said: “Alhamdulillah, Glory be to Allah, my wife, and my baby regained freedom”.

During the invasion of the former lawmaker’s house, it would be recalled, the heavily armed men shot multiple bullets at the door to gain access but were unsuccessful.

After several unsuccessful attempts, it was learnt that the gunmen shot at the former councillor on his left arm and that the action led to their ability to gain access into the house and took both victims away.

