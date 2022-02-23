Zamfara ex-gov loses 10 properties to FG over corruption allegations

A Zamfara State former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has been ordered by the Federal High Court in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, to forfeit 10 of his property to the Federal Government after being linked to corruption actions in the state.

Some of the properties listed by the court for interim forfeiture to the central government were said to be located in the highbrow areas of Abuja, Kaduna, and Zamfara states as well as Maryland in the United States.

The court gave the interim forfeiture order on Wednesday while ruling on a suit brought before it by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the former governor.

At the sitting, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the anti-graft agency, Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

The judge held that after carefully reading through the ICPC’s motion brought before the court, exhibits attached, and other processes, Egwuatu noted that he was inclined to grant the order.

According to him, the court was empowered to grant the application going by the relevant sections of the law and the money laundering act.

While adjourning the case until April 28 to hear the motion for final forfeiture, Justice Egwuatu stressed that the interim forfeiture would not deny any member of the parties involved access to having a fair hearing from the court.

Egwuatu, who granted the order directed that this should be published in two national dailies and that the interested party should file an application to show cause why the property should not be permanently forfeited to the apex government.

