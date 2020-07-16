Zamfara ex-gov. faults FAAN claim, denies assaulting airport official 

The immediate past Governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari, has faulted claims by the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he assaulted airport official at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

He said contrary to the account given by FAAN on the encounter, he adhered to all safety protocols as outlined by the Federal Government, Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), airport management, and never assaulted any official when he passed through the Kano airport.

The Management of FAAN had, through its social media page on Wednesday, condemned Yari, for unworthy public display and allegedly assaulting an official at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano state.

As claimed, the former governor allegedly assaulted the officer last weekend after violating protocol put in place to mitigate spread of coronavirus at the Airport following domestic flight resumption in the country.

But, responding to the allegations on Thursday, the former governor described FAAN’s claim as odious and distasteful and demanded a retraction of the accusation and immediate public apology.

Yari, through a statement released on Thursday by his media aide, Mayowa Oluwabiyi, also threatened to sue a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, for reacting solely on FAAN side of the story.

“We wish to state categorically that His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari did pass through the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on the said day but did not assault any airport official. He also followed all the COVID 19 preventive protocols set by FAAN.

“The incident cited in the tweet simply never happened. H.E Abdulaziz Yari finds the tweet odious and distasteful, he, therefore, demands that FAAN retract the offensive tweet and tender an immediate public apology to him for the falsehood published about his person. His Excellency Abdulaziz Yari also noted the unwarranted and needlessly vicious attack on his person and reputation by the former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-kayode via his Twitter handle @realffk as a result of the tweet from FAAN earlier on Wednesday.

“We wish to re-affirm that H.E Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara state is a law-abiding Nigerian who will never resort to violence on any issue whatsoever.H.E Yari holds the Federal Government of Nigeria in very high esteem and supports all steps taken by the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 to fight the deadly pandemic.

“However, the vicious attack on the person and reputation of H.E Abdulaziz Yari cannot be winked at. Mr. Femi Fani-kayode will hear from H.E Yari’s lawyers in due course in order to set the record straight,” the statement.