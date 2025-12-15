Zamfara community kills bandit after repelling attack

A community in Zamfara State has killed a suspected bandit after residents and local vigilantes repelled an attack on their village, overpowering the assailants during a confrontation that forced the rest of the group to flee.

According to a source, the suspect was hanged to death by community members who accused him of involvement in repeated raids that had driven families from their homes and destroyed livelihoods.

The incident, which took place in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, unfolded after the attackers were forced to retreat, leaving one suspect behind as villagers mobilised in large numbers and restrained him from escaping the scene.

A community elder, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said years of unrelenting attacks had left residents feeling abandoned.

“People here have buried too many victims and rebuilt too many homes. When help does not come quickly, fear turns into anger,” he said. However, another resident warned that mob action could deepen the community’s challenges.

“We understand the pain, but taking the law into our hands can bring more trouble for the community,” the source said, urging authorities to step up security deployment.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Residents have renewed calls for increased patrols across Bakura and neighbouring communities to deter further attacks and prevent vigilante reprisals.