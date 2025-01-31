Zamfara bandits leader surrender arms after military attacks

A Zamfara bandit leader popularly known as Kachallah Bugaje has surrendered his arms and ammunition, promising to embrace legitimate businesses.

Bugaje, who is now referred to as Zakiru Bugaje, left the trade alongside 50 of his men that have engaged in illicit trade in the state.

It was gathered that the bandit leader announced his decision following intensified military attacks on the gunmen’s hideouts inside the forests.

The bandits’ leader announced his decision to abandon banditry in a 5 minutes and 42 seconds video obtained by The Guild on Friday.

Bugaje condemned kidnapping and theft, revealing that his group had abducted more than 50 individuals and demanded ransoms ranging from 10 million to 25 million naira.

However, he claimed they ultimately freed the captives without taking any money, citing their fear of God during their operation in the state.

Expressing deep remorse for his past crimes, Bugaje repeatedly vowed never to return to criminality, invoking the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and called on other bandits to follow his path and abandon their unlawful ways.