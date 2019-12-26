Zamfara bandits invade Kebbi community, murder two, injure others

By News Desk

Atleast two persons have been confirmed dead and scores of others injured when suspected bandits from Zamfara State invaded some villages in Kebbi State.

Aside from the persons affected, the bandits during the attack that left entire Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State grieving, also carted away their cattle and other belongings.

Confirming the attack, Public Relation Officer of Kebbi State Police command, Nafiu Abubakar, in an interview with newsmen on Thursday, said: “Some bandits carrying dangerous weapons believed to be cattle rustlers invaded Shagel and Yar-Kuka villages of Danko Wasagu LGA shooting sporadically and carted away scores of livestock belonging to farmers in the area”.

“The bandits who were believed to be cattle rustlers attacked Shagel and Yar Kuka villages of Danko/Wasagu LGA. As you know Danko Wasagu is a local government area in Kebbi state borderline and has as neighbours, communities in Zamfara State.

“So, they easily find their way into Kebbi, launch attack and run away with animals. On that fateful day, as usual, they launched an attack on the village leaving two people dead,” he said.

Abubakar added that the police had since deployed their men to the area and effort was ongoing to trace and arrest the criminals.