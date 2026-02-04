Zamfara APC denies selecting governorship candidate ahead 2027

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims that it has already selected its governorship candidate for the 2027 elections, insisting that no decision has been made and that the party remains committed to a transparent selection process.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, described the reports as “entirely false” in a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the APC leadership in the state is unaware of any pre-selection agreement.

He emphasized that the party’s governorship candidate will be chosen exclusively through official primaries.

“APC does not pick candidates through informal meetings or stakeholders’ arrangements. All aspirants have an equal opportunity to contest under our platform according to party guidelines,” Idris said.

The denial comes amid growing political activities in Zamfara State ahead of the 2027 elections, with several figures reportedly positioning themselves for elective offices.

The APC has previously faced internal disputes in the state, particularly over candidate selection, which affected its performance in past elections.