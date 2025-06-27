Zamfara APC chieftain defects to SDP over Tinubu’s policies

A prominent figure in Zamfara State politics and former Director-General of the Government House, Murtala Jangebe, has officially defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The defecting party chieftain cited dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s governance and policies as his reason for leaving the ruling party.

Jangebe announced his defection in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau, describing the ruling APC under Tinubu as directionless and ineffective, especially in the Northwest region.

“My decision to join the SDP stems from the absence of good governance and focused leadership by President Tinubu. After nearly two years in office, not a single federal project has been commissioned in Zamfara or the Northwest zone,” he said.

Jangebe, who now holds the post of National Financial Secretary in the new platform, lamented the persistent insecurity and deepening economic crisis facing the nation, attributing the challenges to the failures of the current administration.

“Hardship and insecurity are now regular topics of discussion in Nigeria. As a responsible citizen, I believe it’s time to support the SDP to help rescue our country from collapse,” he added.

The former APC chieftain also criticised the idea of seeking re-election for Tinubu in the Northwest, a region he says has been neglected despite delivering massive votes in previous elections.

“I still find it shocking that anyone would approach the people of the Northwest with a request to re-elect this administration. This region has always delivered the highest number of votes nationwide, yet we’ve seen nothing in return,” he stated.

Calling for a political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections, Jangebe urged Nigerian youths and patriotic citizens to unite under the SDP banner.

“It’s time to come out in large numbers and support the SDP at all levels for a brighter Nigeria in 2027,” he declared.