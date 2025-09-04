Zambian ex-minister gets 4yrs jail term over corruption

Zambian ex-foreign minister, Joseph Malanji, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after being found guilty of engaging in misappropriation while serving the country.

Malanji was sentenced by a Zambian court where he was declared guilty of embezzling state funds to acquire property which included two Bell 420 helicopters.

The convict, 60-year-old, who served under former President, Edgar Lungu from 2018 till 2021, was jailed alongside co-accused, Fredson Yamba, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Yamba, who held the position of Secretary to the Treasury, was said to have facilitated the transfer of more than $8 million to Zambia’s mission in Turkey without justifying the expenses for the sum.

After sentencing the duo on Thursday, the Magistrate, Ireen Wishimanga said, ”I have heard the spirited mitigation by counsel and taken note that the convicts are first offenders and are entitled to leniency.”