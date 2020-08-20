Zambia’s vice president tests positive for COVID-19

The Vice President of Zambia, Inonge Mutukwa, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Inonge became the latest high profile government official to have contracted the virus after the country’s Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya, tested positive for the virus in May.

The vice president had undergone tests that returned positive on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease.

Confirming the development, the presidency noted that 79-year-old vice president was in a stable condition and had gone into self-isolation to begin her treatment protocol for the deadly respiratory disease.

“The vice president has some mild symptoms that are being managed appropriately … She is in high spirits and working virtually.” the presidency said in statement.

It will be recalled that lawmakers in the country were subjected to coronavirus test after two top government officials died from the virus complications.

Asides Inonge and the health minister, no fewer than 15 Zambian lawmakers have also tested positive to the viral infection.

A total of 10,218 cases have been reported in the country with 9,126 recoveries and 269 deaths.