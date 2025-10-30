Zambia sacks Chelsea former manager over poor results

The Zambia Football Association, ZAF, has sacked its national team coach, Avram Grant after failure to pick a World Cup qualifying ticket.

ZAF informed that it has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Grant two months before the Chipolopolo’s participation at the 2025 African Cup of Nations, as disclosed by its general secretary, Machacha Shepande.

Shepande said that the Israeli tactician, who guided the Zambian side to two consecutive AFCON qualifications had a dialogue with the football body after which both agreed to mutually separate to help chart a new way forward for the Copper Bullets.

“The Football Association of Zambia, ZAF, has agreed to mutually separate from Zambia senior men’s national team coach, Avram Grant,” Shepande said on Thursday.

“We wish Mr. Grant the best of luck in his future endeavours. The rest of the details will be communicated in due course.”

The south African nation hired the former Chelsea manager in 2022 on a two-year deal after which he guided the team to qualification for the 2024 AFCON, after an eight-year hiatus from the competition.

However, the team faltered during the 2026 World Cup qualification after winning three matches and losing five to finish second from bottom in Group E.

Zambia will be keen on appointing a new coach to quickly begin preparation for the AFCON where they have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts, Morocco, Mali and Comoros.