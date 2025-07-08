Yusuf okays N6bn for Kano Govt. ex-staff pension

Governor Abba Yusuf has approved the disbursement of ₦6 billion to clear part of the outstanding pension liabilities owed to retired civil servants in Kano State.

Families of deceased civil servants are also among the beneficiaries, as the governor’s directive includes the payment of death benefits to ease the financial burden on those left behind.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Information, Ibrahim Adam, made the announcement in a statement posted on Tuesday via his verified Facebook page.

According to Adam, the newly approved sum is part of a broader initiative by the Yusuf administration to clear pension arrears inherited from the previous government led by Abdullahi Ganduje.

He further noted that this latest release marks the fourth round of pension-related payments since Governor Yusuf assumed office in 2023.

“This is in addition to the ₦21 billion that His Excellency has so far settled in gratuity and death benefit liabilities out of the ₦48.6 billion inherited from Ganduje’s administration (2016–2023),” Adam stated.