Yusuf grants amnesty to 1,600 repentant Kano thugs

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved amnesty for 1,600 youths who renounced thuggery under a new rehabilitation and reintegration programme.

The initiative, described by as part of a “safe corridor” for troubled youths, is aimed at curbing political violence, drug abuse, and street unrest while offering second chances to those willing to reform.

The state Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi-Waiya, disclosed this on Wednesday at the state police command headquarters during the inauguration of the programme.

Abdullahi-Waiya explained that 718 young men had already been profiled while another 960 were awaiting final clearance before joining the programme.

According to him, the decision reflects Governor Yusuf’s determination to restore peace and dignity to Kano.

“The governor is deeply worried about the scourge of thuggery, which has tainted the image of the state,” he said.

“This programme was deliberately introduced to give these youths an opportunity to break free from political manipulation and criminal influence.”

Waiya further explained that beneficiaries would undergo drug screening, rehabilitation, and skills training before being reintegrated into society.

He stressed that many of the youths were victims of exploitation by politicians who saw them only as tools to be used to cause violence and mayhem across the state.

“Some of them never intended to take this path but were pushed into it. The government will not tolerate this menace anymore,” he added.

He clarified that once the police complete their validation process, those enrolled would be cleared of past crimes.

“Having been granted amnesty, they will enjoy a clean slate and be regarded as law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, used the opportunity to urge other youths still holding on to weapons to surrender, assuring them that the government’s safe corridor offers a genuine path to redemption.

Similarly, the Commander-General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, appealed to the repentant thugs to help the government fight drug peddling and persuade their colleagues yet to surrender to embrace peace.