Yusuf fixes date for Kano emirate council inauguration amid court suits

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has fixed April 5, 2025 for the inauguration of Emirate Council, as part of measures to aid the traditional institution to perform its role in the development of the state.

Yusuf said that during the inauguration, the council’s guidelines, ethical framework, and other essential aspects will be outlined to the Chairman of the Emirate Council, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, as well as the Emirs of Gaya, Karaye, and Rano.

The governor, who announced the development on Wednesday, directed all four Emirates to begin preparations for the Sallah Durbar Celebration, emphasizing that the event should be well-organized for residents and visitors to fully enjoy the festivities.

This directive was conveyed in a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, following a Ramadan breakfast meeting with the Emirs at the Ante Chamber of the Kano Government House.

According to the statement, the Governor highlighted the deep cultural significance of the Sallah celebrations, where citizens traditionally dress in new outfits, gather along the streets to watch the Emirs parade on horseback, and exchange greetings.

He assured the public that his administration is committed to preserving this cherished tradition and will not allow any opposition to disrupt it.

Yusuf also pledged that security agencies would be deployed to ensure the safety of citizens throughout the celebrations.

Commending the Emirs for their unity and respect for hierarchical order, he noted that this level of harmony among the traditional rulers was unprecedented in Kano’s history.

In response, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II affirmed that he enjoys a cordial relationship with the other Emirs.

He also urged the Governor to leverage traditional institutions for effective grassroots dissemination of government policies and programs.