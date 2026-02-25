Yusuf disburses N8bn to Kano market inferno victims

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has approved the release of N8 billion to support traders affected by recent market fires in the state, with measures in place to ensure that relief reaches genuine victims promptly and efficiently.

The governor has constituted a 23-member high-level committee to oversee the disbursement of the financial assistance and distribution of relief materials.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Faruq, is mandated to ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability in the distribution process.

“Members were carefully selected from relevant sectors to guarantee credibility in executing this responsibility,” Faruq said during the inauguration.

He added that the committee would assess the full extent of economic losses, including goods and business capital destroyed in the Singer Market fire, and develop a structured framework for disbursing the funds.

The committee will also examine prevailing market safety challenges and recommend measures to prevent future fire incidents.

“Part of our duties includes the timely delivery of assistance and continuous engagement with stakeholders and the media to maintain public trust,” Faruq emphasised.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kano Traders Association, Sabi’u Bako, commended the governor for his swift intervention and structured approach.

He also praised the Federal Government for sending a delegation to sympathise with the victims and pledged that the committee would carry out its mandate with fairness and integrity.

“Although the exact number of affected traders and the total losses are still being determined, verified victims will be prioritised,” he said.