Yusuf disburses N807m grant to 5,380 Kano young business owners

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has disbursed N807 million to 5,380 young entrepreneurs as part of a large-scale empowerment initiative aimed at boosting small businesses and tackling youth unemployment.

This effort falls under Yusuf administration’s broader strategy to stimulate grassroots economic activity and reduce reliance on white-collar jobs.

The programme, which provides direct financial support to selected beneficiaries, aims to transform thousands of job seekers into independent business owners running sustainable ventures.

Speaking at the event, Yusuf noted that young people are the backbone of economic development and community growth, stressing that his administration would continue to prioritise youth empowerment.

“This grant is not just money; it is an opportunity for our young people to think beyond waiting for jobs and start building enterprises of their own,” he said.

He further urged the recipients to make judicious use of the funds by managing their businesses with discipline and vision, assuring that the government will sustain similar interventions in the future.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed excitement over the initiative. Musa Tanko, one of the recipients, said the grant would enable him to start a tea and noodles business.

Another beneficiary, Rabi Habu from Yankaba in Nasarawa Local Government, commended the governor for recognising the potential of young people and giving them the opportunity to create their own livelihoods.