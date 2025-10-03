Yusuf approves N5.6bn gratuity for 1,198 Kano ex-councillors

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has cleared a long-standing debt of N5.6 billion, approving gratuity payments for 1,198 former councillors in Kano State, bringing relief to hundreds of families who had endured years of waiting.

The decision, which directly benefits those who served between 2018 and 2020, has been described as a bold move to restore dignity to grassroots leaders who were left without their rightful entitlements by previous administrations.

It was at a gathering inside the Coronation Hall of the Government House in Kano that the governor officially flagged off the disbursement, drawing applause from beneficiaries, political leaders, and community representatives.

Yusuf said the gesture underscored his administration’s commitment to fairness and social justice, stressing that those who had served the state in any capacity must never be neglected.

“We are fulfilling a promise today, but this is only the beginning,” the governor remarked. “Our focus remains on building a system where people who serve Kano are assured that their rights will always be protected.”

Also, several of the former councillors, who were excited about the payment, shared their relief after receiving the long-awaited payment alerts.

Abdullahi Haruna from Kabo Local Government said the move had rekindled their trust in the government.

“Many of us had lost hope because of repeated disappointments, but today’s action has shown us that leadership with compassion is possible,” he said.

Another recipient, Musa Ibrahim of Doguwa LGA, explained how the money would immediately transform his household’s well-being.

“This payment came just at the right time. It means food on the table and school fees for my children,” he expressed with gratitude.

The Guild reports that by addressing long-standing obligations, Yusuf’s government appears to be laying the groundwork for stronger trust between its citizens and leadership in the state.