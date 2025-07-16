Yusuf approves N3bn for 13 Kano schools rehabilitation

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved over N3 billion for the comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of 13 public boarding schools across Kano State, aiming to revive quality boarding education that had long been neglected.

The approved fund will be utilized to restore and modernize schools that were abandoned under the previous administration, addressing years of infrastructural decay that forced their closure.

The initiative is part of Yusuf’s administration’s effort to revitalize education in rural communities, ensuring students have access to conducive learning environments and quality boarding facilities that have long been neglected.

The targeted schools for renovation include GGSS Unguwar Gyartai, GGSS Gezawa, GGSS Sumaila, GGSS Kwa, GGSS Albasu, GGSS Madobi, GGSS Yar Gaya, GGSS Jogana, GGSS Danzabuwa, Unity College Karaye, GGU Kachako, GGSS Jambaki, and GC Tudun Wada.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Special Adviser on Information, Ibrahim Adam, the initiative targets schools that had been neglected for years, leaving students in rural communities without access to standard learning facilities.

“The governor is deeply concerned about the prolonged neglect these schools have endured,” Adam stated, adding that the Yusuf-led administration is focused on revitalising education, especially in underserved areas.

Adam emphasized that the rehabilitation efforts will create an enabling environment for learning and reinstate boarding facilities that have been absent for years, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to education as a pillar for sustainable development.

“This decision reflects the administration’s determination to prioritise education as a foundation for long-term development,” Adam noted, stressing that Governor Yusuf remains committed to quality and inclusive education.

The Special Adviser further extended Governor Yusuf’s gratitude to the people of Kano for their unwavering support of the state’s development agenda, assuring that the administration remains committed to inclusive educational reforms that leave no community behind.