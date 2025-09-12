Yusuf approves N1.1bn for Kano schoolchildren’s uniforms

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has sanctioned the release of N1.1 billion to provide free school uniforms for pupils, a decision aimed at easing parental burden and driving higher enrolment across public schools.

The move is designed to give every child, regardless of background, an equal start in education while encouraging thousands of out-of-school children to return to classrooms.

Kano government further said it also reflects the administration’s broader commitment to making basic education accessible to all.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, the Kano State Government confirmed that the uniforms will be distributed to all Primary One pupils across the state.

“Education is not a privilege but a fundamental right,” the statement noted, stressing that the initiative will not only boost enrolment but also help improve retention among young learners.

The government further explained that the programme is part of an ongoing education reform agenda, which has seen renewed investment in infrastructure, teacher welfare, and school facilities to enhance the learning environment.