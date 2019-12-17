Yuletide: LASG begins sale of LAKE rice, announces new price regime

By News Desk

To prevent the shortage of rice during yuletide celebration in Lagos, the State Government on Tuesday commenced the sale of its popular brand of rice, Lake Rice.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, who flag-off the exercise in Alausa, Ikeja, noted that Lake Rice is available for sale in centres across the State including the Agricultural Development Authority Complex, Oko-Oba; Lagos State Agriculture Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), Ojo and the Blue Roof at LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja.

The Commissioner outlined other centres such as the Lake Rice Sales Centre at Farm Service Centre, Epe; Odogunyan Farm Service Centre, Ikorodu; Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere; Farm Centre, Ajah, Government Technical School, Ikotun; Farm Service Centre, Badagry and the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Centre, Rowe Park, Yaba.

He stated that a 50kg bag of Lake Rice costs N17,000, while the 25kg bag will be sold for N8,500, warning that the commodity should not be sold above the approved prices.

Reiterating that the State Government remains committed to boosting food security in Lagos, Lawal stressed that the government will continue to ensure adequate production and fair distribution of Lake Rice with a view to ensuring its availability to the masses in the various designated sales centres across the State.

While wishing Lagosians in particular and Nigerians, in general, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance, the Commissioner assured that the State Government would continue to embark on agricultural policies and programmes to ensure food security in the State in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the present administration.