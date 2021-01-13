Youtube suspends Trump’s account after Capitol invasion

The owners of YouTube, Google Incorporation, has suspended the United States President, Donald Trump’s account over his involvement in the invasion US Capitol.

The popular video-sharing service decision to suspend Trump follows other social media, online services, and companies that decided to ban the real estate mogul over fears he might use social media to incite more unrest.

Through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, YouYube stated that the suspension was imposed after it was discovered that the President violated the companies policies.

According to the company, Trump’s channel has been temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of 7 days.

It said: “In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies”.

YouTube also said it would be “indefinitely disabling comments” on Trump’s channel because of safety concerns.

Facebook last week suspended Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Other online services, including Snapchat and Amazon-owned Twitch, also suspended Trump from their platforms.