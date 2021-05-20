Youths, women, others endorse Idris Aregbe ahead Surulere council chairmanship primaries

Less than two weeks to All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos chapter council primaries, the political campaign train of APC Lagos chapter Youth organizing secretary, Idris Aregbe, has continued to gathered support with members of the party, youths, and Community leaders declaring their total allegiance to him and to ensure that Aregbe’s becomes APC standard-bearer for the poll.

Indeed, to ensure that Aregbe becomes APC chairmanship candidate for the election, dozens of party members have started mobilising for him including those that stepped down their chairmanship ambition ahead of the primaries scheduled for May 29th, 2021, attesting to his visionary leadership and ability to take Surulere to the height they all dreams about.

The aspirant, who had also intensified his campaign across the council, meeting stakeholders, was often welcomed by an elated crowd in all communities, cheering him on arrival with screaming that he is their preferred choice to take the baton from the incumbent chairman, Tajudeen Ajide.

At one of the campaign yesterday, which was in contrary to claim in some quarters that the Youth organizing secretary had stepped down from Surulere Local Government chairmanship race, the political leaders, youths and Community Development Association (CDA) executive took turn to declare their total support for him, saying all we want is a candidate that understand our council challenges as well as solution and that Aregbe has it.

The chairman of Ifedapo Community Resident, Bolanle Shodipe, stated that his wish had been to ensure development and from his investigation, Aregbe stands for the development and would support him to address the council challenges.

Shodipe, who disclosed that had been an advocate of development, added that his support was not for personal gains but for Surulere development and restoration of the council’s status within the state.

Also, the former Secretary to the Local Government, Olatunji Alaba, described Aregbe as a true son of Surulere and prayed that all his dreams would come to reality particularly the development agenda he has for the council.

Alaba noted that the APC would need to replace Ajide and that the candidate for the seat must come from one of the aspirants that have bought forms, stating that Aregbe has all the opportunity to become the party’s preferred candidate ahead of the primaries.

Another contender for the seat that had infused his structure into Aregbe’s campaign, Olanrewaju Abiola, explained that he decided to step down from the race and collapse his structure in his after realizing that Aregbe’s plans were the same as his, campaigning for development.

Abiola said: "I took the decision because we share the same vision and goal for the council. I believe with him, we can both take the council to a greater height.

“I believe joining his campaign will help take the council beyond its present status. Previously, we knew the council to be a sports city and a council that often have less number of youths that are not meaningfully engaged”, he added.

Responding, Aregbe thanks the youths, APC, and community leaders for their support and promised to bring the desired development to Surulere.

The youth organizing secretary added that his decision to vie for the seat was taken to further bring even development across the council beginning from when he assumes office.

He noted that under him, programmes will be designed to cater for the needs of the youths and every other person within Surulere.

