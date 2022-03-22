Youths will get more opportunities if elect president- Saraki

The Senate former President, Bukola Saraki, has promised to zone the position of ministers of state to youths if picked by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its candidate and becomes president of the country after 2023 general election in Nigeria.

Saraki said that his government would ensure the yearnings and aspirations of youths including running a modern government that could achieve sustainable development were met across the country.

He noted that his decision to give youths advanced governance roles was not premised on the belief that young people must play major roles in the development of the nation for future purposes.

The Kwara State former governor disclosed this on Tuesday after receiving his Presidential Expression of Interest Form bought for N40 million by youths that raised funds for it.

He noted that their belief in him indicated that when he becomes the President of Nigeria, policies, and programmes should that could protect ensure their progress and take over from their elders must be implemented to inculcate leadership in them.

Saraki added that actions of the youths remain a challenge for him that youths’ interests must be well protected across Nigeria.

“Last night, I was truly touched by the gesture of the young professionals convened by Abubakar Danmusa, who helped to raise the N40 million for my Presidential Expression of Interest Form and my Nomination Form.

“These young people, who went out of their way to rally their friends, family, and coworkers, made contributions of N500,000 to N2 million to reach their desired goal.

“This symbolic gesture, a first of its kind in the history of our nation, is also a challenge to me. Now, I promise to work twice as hard as I originally intended. I promise to meet the yearning and aspirations of all our young people to run a modern government that can achieve sustainable development.

“As it stands, this is a clarion call. This is why, I make this promise — not out of politics or propaganda— but out of the fervent belief that young people have a role to play in the development of our nation:

“When I become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the 29th of May 2023, all the Ministers of State in my Cabinet will be experienced young people who are under the age of 35.

“Yes, we have our work cut out for us. But the battle to #FixNigeria has just started!”

