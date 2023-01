Youths will drive my economic plan- Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, has promised to serve Nigeria tirelessly and honestly and make youths catalyst driving his economic resurgence plan if he clinches office during the upcoming general election in the country.

Tinubu said that his administration, after his assumption of office, would introduce policies and programmes that could bring about a better country where youths get empowered for individual and collective success.

He noted that rather than allow the youths, who he described as the fulcrum of any nation, to travel abroad in search of greener pastures, the Tinubu/Shetimma administration, if elected, would create opportunities across boards for young Nigerians to thrive.

The APC flagbearer stressed that he would purposefully surround himself with brilliant youths because he believed in a democracy of ideas, teamwork, and collaboration.

According to him, he would create a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT would be able to do so.

Tinubu stated these in his address delivered during a town hall meeting with the youth in Abuja organized by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State with the theme, “Nigeria 2023: Setting the youth agenda.”

The former governor of Lagos State, who was accompanied at the event held at Chida Hotel by Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), ex-governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare and others, meanwhile, assured the youths that there protest for better conduct from security agencies has made him decided that law enforcement agencies personnel would be properly trained, compensated and managed to perform effectively for the citizens.

He said, “If given the opportunity to be your President, I will serve tirelessly, faithfully, and honestly. I will incorporate the energy, innovation, and determination of youths all across my cabinet.

“I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage. With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life. I have plans to actualize all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality.

“The time is now. I am offering up myself, my skills, my expertise, my passion, and my track record to usher us into a better future. In this future hope is renewed, security is restored, opportunities are available, and good success is achievable. My running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and I are here today with a message for renewed hope. It is anchored on a promise for a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To be standing in the Federal Capital Territory today, the seat of government, and be welcomed by so many young people is truly a dream come true. The work we are doing, the future-proofing we are doing – it is for you!

“I believe in bringing together the most competent hands, the brightest minds, and the most passionate persons. This was the strategy I used in Lagos, ignoring gender, age, and states of origin, our team built a Lagos that continues to grow along the same trajectory. It is economically sound, globally competitive, and world-renowned. This is our plan for the whole of Nigeria should we be elected into office in February. So elect us and let us get started.

“As we seek to become a nation of creators and not just consumers your role is key: I promise that during my administration we will generate, transmit, and distribute sufficient and affordable electricity to ensure you have power you need to light up your lives and power your dreams. We will build on the foundation laid by President Buhari’s Presidential Power Initiative among other important interventions working to make the power sector viable and sustainable.

“I promise security agencies and personnel that are properly trained, properly compensated, and properly managed. This will ensure that everyone who means well for society will be protected and not harassed, supported, and not unduly stopped and searched. The nation will be safe, it will be secure and trust between security agencies and good youthful citizens will be restored.

“I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology. We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection, and the use of crypto assets.

“We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT. I promise to invest in the infrastructure required to boost an already successful entertainment industry. Working with private sector partners we will bridge the existing gaps to build modern media centers and upgrade existing entertainment venues and stadia across the country to world-class standards.

“My administration will reform the education sector by focusing on quality, access, funding, management, effectiveness, and competitiveness. I promise, we will provide good and quality education in tune with 21st Century demands. Our youth are some of the most brilliant people in the world, therefore we will equip you and ensure you are globally competitive and never left behind.

“We promise to give you a fairer deal. We promise to deliver results. We promise that the hope we are renewing will never be dashed.

