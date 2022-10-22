Youths take over Lagos roads, campaign for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 2023 election, dozens of youths have taken over major roads to rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The youths were seen with various APC paraphernalia including brooms and flags as they marched from Maryland on Mobolaji Bank Anthony way to Police College via Ikeja, the state capital, to sensitize the public on the need to vote for the party’s candidate.

During the demonstration on Saturday, the youths were also seen with large banners with bold photos of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat.

The rally was organized to show strength of the party in Lagos by Tinubu’s son, Seyi, for his father and was tagged ‘Eko Youth Walk For Tinubu- Shettima, Sanwo-Olu- Hamzat,’

While addressing youths during crowd after the Walk, the state Deputy Governor, Kadiri Hamza, said that Tinubu laid foundation for Lagos posterity in 1999 and was ready to replicate such at the Federal level.

He also said that the APC presidential hopeful through his manifestoes would restore hope in the country if given the opportunity.

According to him, Tinubu’s presidency would provide solutions to challenges facing the country including insecurity, inadequate power supply, and revival of the nation’s economy.

Hamzat, however, noted that the party’s flagbearer needs the support of all to get to Aso Rock and urged the members to support him to ensure victory during the upcoming poll.

While addressing the gathering, the Kogi State Deputy Governor, David Onoja, said that Tinubu has policies and programs to engage the youths in productive ventures.

Onoja appealed to registered voters in Lagos to give up to four million votes to secure Tinubu’s victory at the poll.

On his part, the Lagos State Chairman of APC, Cornelius Ojelabi said Tinubu is ready to build a new prosperous Nigeria

He assured that with the unveiling of manifestoe tagged Renews Hope, more jobs will be created for the unemployed.

The march saw a huge presence of scores of officers from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

LASTMA, in an advisory on Friday, announced the temporary closure of some roads in the state capital and adjoining areas to traffic on Saturday due to the march.

This is the third major rally in Lagos for Tinubu. The first was held on October 3, 2022 by women who took to the streets to show their support for Tinubu. The second rally held two weeks ago was organised by the Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

