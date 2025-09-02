Youths should emulate Shettima’s leadership style- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, on his birthday, describing him as a dependable leader whose character and commitment to service should be emulated by Nigerian youths.

Tinubu said the Vice president’s courage, loyalty, and dedication to nation-building represent the type of leadership Nigeria needs, especially among the younger generation aspiring to positions of influence and responsibility.

Shettima, who previously served as the governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019 and as senator for Borno Central, clocked 59, on Tuesday, September 2.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday by the State House, the president praised his deputy’s courage, loyalty, and unwavering dedication to nation-building, noting that his leadership style reflects the true spirit of patriotism and selfless service.

Tinubu commended the Vice President’s track record as Governor of Borno State and later as Senator representing Borno Central, stating that he demonstrated leadership as a form of service, not privilege, even in challenging times.

He said, “Since we embarked on this journey, united by the shared vision of building a more prosperous nation, your courage, sense of duty, tenacity, determination, and belief in Nigeria’s greatness have remained unshaken.

“I deeply appreciate your vibrancy, loyalty, partnership, and support as my deputy. In choosing you then as a partner, I selected competence and other qualities that Nigeria could depend on.

“Every day, as Vice President, you have justified that choice by strengthening our work, bringing fresh perspectives, and upholding our commitment to Nigerians. Your dedication reassures me that I did not make a mistake in choosing you as my deputy.

“Together, we have begun to lay the foundations of the Renewed Hope Agenda. From securing new global partnerships across the Atlantic to driving food security and investment reforms at home, your partnership has been integral to our success.

“In the months ahead, as we unlock new trade corridors and deliver more schools, hospitals, and jobs, our partnership will continue to yield results that Nigerians can see and feel. We must continue to work towards the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which will foster prosperity in the country and enhance the living standards of our people.

“Our relationship transcends official duties. It is a bridge across regions and traditions, united in purpose and service. You remind us of what is possible when Nigeria comes first — an example worthy of emulation by those who aspire to lead.