Youths set police station ablaze in Lagos

Hours before Dozens of angry youths were reported to have attacked and set ablaze a police station in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

During the attack, the irate youths injured a policeman, who was trying to protect the facility from being set ablaze by the angry mob.

The youths, who attacked the facility on Monday, it was learnt that injured the law enforcement officer in the head and was rushed to the emergency centre at the toll gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where it was believe he could get the best medical care.

It was learnt that while the station was on fire, officials of the Lagos State Fire Service were contacted and mobilised to the scene to salvage the situation.

Efforts of the fire service, eyewitnesses said, prevented other structures beside the police station from being razed by the fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said an investigation into the case had commenced, adding that “no suspect had been arrested.”

