Youths set ablaze robbery suspect in Edo

An unidentified young man has been reported set ablaze by a mob for allegedly stealing some items in Auchi, the headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The deceased suspect was said to have been beaten for several minutes before residents of the community, who declined to involve the Edo Police Command, set him ablaze, as justice for his actions.

It was learnt that the action occurred yesterday and all youths involved in the act were said to have absconded after realising that law enforcement agencies could come after them.

The Command spokesperson, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered that a thorough investigation be carried out on the incident.

Bello described the killing of the suspect as a barbaric and dehumanising act of jungle justice by youths masquerading as vigilantes in Auchi.

“The Commissioner of Police while reacting to the ugly incident, frowned at the action of the vigilantes, who instead of taking the suspect to the police for proper investigation and prosecution, aided the irate mob to burn the suspect allegedly arrested for stealing to death without any recourse to the law,” said the statement.

“CP Abutu Yaro, who described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing our dear country, warned Edo State indigenes that the command under his watch will not allow disgruntled elements in the society to take laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.”

Bello, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, stated that the police commissioner has warned that nobody has the right to treat suspects in such a manner, adding that it was wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

According to the statement, suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the police or any law enforcement agency constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such persons.

