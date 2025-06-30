Youths set ablaze NDLEA office, monarch palace in Kwara

Angry Kwara State youths have set ablaze the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office and vandalized the Emir’s palace during protest against growing insecurity in the state.

The protest, which erupted in response to rising cases of kidnapping and killings by suspected bandits, was said to be the young residents mode of expressing their displeasure over what they described as government inaction and neglect to the state challenges.

According to footage seen by The Guild on Monday, the NDLEA office in Lafiagi razed while protesters vandalized the Emir’s palace, smashing windows and forcing their way into the premises.

An angry demonstrator, who spoke in the video, said: “We have been crying and dying in silence. People are being kidnapped every week. We don’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore, and nobody, not the governor, not the chairman, not even the Emir, is doing anything about it.”

Another protester said the demonstration was a result of long-standing anger over the unending attacks perpetrated by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

“The youths are tired. Our leaders are not helping us. The attacks are worsening and we’re left to defend ourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources within the community confirmed the protest, stating that multiple security buildings and traditional structures were targeted during the protest.

“Protesters went to the Emir’s palace and stormed some security agency offices. The NDLEA office was torched,” one source disclosed.

The Guild reports that the protest came on the heels of fresh kidnappings in the area with three people abducted in two separate attacks within a 12-hour window.

A well-known Point of Sale (POS) operator named Yman was kidnapped in Lafiagi on Sunday night, while two Hausa men were seized during an early morning raid on Kokodo village on Monday, June 30, 2025.

“The attacks are becoming too rampant,” a source said. “As we speak, no one has heard from the kidnappers, but security operatives and vigilantes have been mobilized for a rescue operation.”

This latest unrest comes just days after Alhaji Chemical, a popular agrochemical dealer, was abducted from his Taiwo residence in Lafiagi town by armed men who overpowered local vigilantes before escaping on motorcycles.