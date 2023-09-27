Youths set ablaze Delta anti-cult corps buildings, vehicles over teenager’s death

Following circumstances surrounding death of a 17years old boy, Slyvester Waterleon, in Delta State, youths of Obiaruku in Ukwani Local Government Area of the state have gone on rampage, setting ablaze buildings, vehicles and other properties identified owned by members of the state’s Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps (AVC), a para-military formation setup by the police, within the community.

As gathered, the youths started attacking homes of the five anti-cult Corps minutes after information filtered in that Waterleon has died following the accident that occurred while the deceased was fleeing to avoid being arrested by the AVC while returning from where he had gone to buy drugs.

On Wednesday, all efforts to persuade the youths proved abortive as they demanded justice for the deceased even after they were informed that the five AVC men have been detained and would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The irate youths argued that the Anti-cult corps members deployed to the council had allegedly made life miserable for them, forcing every youth in the council to live under fear.

