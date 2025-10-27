Youths raze Bauchi PDP chairman’s house over traditional title dispute

A violent outburst has rocked Rubina Ward in Bauchi State after a group of angry youths reportedly set ablaze the home of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman, following a bitter dispute over a proposed change in a traditional title.

The incident, rooted in deep-seated local resentment, has left the once-peaceful community on edge amid fears of renewed violence.

Sources said the unrest was triggered by reports that the title of Village Head of Rubina Ward might be transferred from Garin Koginsallah to another settlement, a decision many residents perceived as politically motivated and unfair.

Upon confirming the news, according to the source, the youths took to the streets, chanting slogans and demanding the reversal of the decision.

During the protest, witnesses said the mob accused the PDP Ward Chairman of supporting the controversial plan and set his residence in Toro Local Government Area ablaze.

“They felt betrayed and believed he was part of a political scheme to undermine their community’s traditional structure,” a resident told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The attack, which caused property damage estimated in the millions, has been condemned by community leaders, who warned that further unrest could plunge the area into a deeper crisis.

“We must protect the peace Bauchi is known for,” said Mallam Ibrahim Dogo, one of the elders in Rubina. “The government should intervene urgently and bring all parties together to resolve this issue peacefully.”

As of the filing of this report, attempts to obtain a comment from the Bauchi State Police Command were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson could not be reached.

Meanwhile, security patrols have reportedly intensified in Rubina Ward, though tensions remain high, with residents urging the state government to act before the crisis spreads to neighboring communities.