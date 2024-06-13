Youths protest against delays in Oyo monarch’s appointment

Dozens of Oyo State youths have hits the streets for a three-day protests against the governor, Seyi Makinde, continued delay in appointment of a new monarch for Eruwa kingdom.

The youths alleged that the governor has deliberately decided not to approve the kingmakers’ recommendation to commence process for picking another traditional ruler for the town which had been without a leader since the former ruler was removed by the apex court.

Protest against the delay came barely five years after the Supreme Court removed the former monarch, Oba Samuel Adegbola, for occupying the throne illegally.