Youths protest after robbers kill Niger varsity student

Tragedy struck when armed robbers attacked a student lodge near the gate of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, fatally stabbing a 200-level undergraduate identified as Jafar.

The student was stabbed during a confrontation with the armed robbers, where he refused to let go of his belongings, which the criminals had demanded from him.

The assault occurred on Monday morning around 2:30 a.m. in the Ndakitabu area, of Niger state, throwing the university community into grief and sparking widespread protests.

Jafar, reportedly his parents’ only child, was stabbed in the neck during the robbery and rushed to the General Hospital in Lapai where he was later confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that officers responded promptly to a distress call but arrived after the suspects had escaped.

“Tragically, one Jafar was stabbed in the neck and later died in the hospital,” said SP Wasiu Abiodun, the police spokesperson.

In the wake of the attack, enraged students took to the streets, blocking the Agaie-Lapai highway in protest.

Videos circulated online showed large crowds of students demanding justice, with reports claiming that one of the suspected attackers was apprehended and lynched during the protest.

Many students blamed the security lapse on both the state and university authorities, decrying the persistent danger faced by those living off-campus.

“Other universities have police outposts nearby to protect their students; why can’t we have the same?” one student protester questioned.

Another protester accused university officials of ignoring repeated warnings about growing insecurity.

“They dismissed our concerns and labelled them false on their official page. Now someone has died,” the protester added.

In response to the unrest, the police said that tactical teams had been deployed to restore peace, and investigations were ongoing to track down the criminals.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered that those responsible be found and prosecuted without delay.

However, students and local leaders are urging the Niger State Government and Lapai host community to collaborate on a sustainable security plan to safeguard lives and property in the area.