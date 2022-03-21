Youths promise to purchase Tinubu’s presidential nomination form

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a youth support group, Nigerian Youths for Tinubu, has declared readiness to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu.

The youths said that the reason was informed by the strong belief that he stands better qualified to fulfil Nigerians’ best interests and hope after 2023.

According to the youths, Tinubu has proven himself as a progressive, unifier, visionary and compassionate leader, a goal-getter, detribalized Nigerian, human capital developer and a man who painstakingly listens to the people as well as listened to by all.

The Convener of the group, Idris Aregbe, disclosed the plans yesterday during a press briefing on their plans for the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Aregbe said: “Nigeria needs a trusted and reliable visionary, who feels the pain and anguish of the people and is capable of making life better for us. I don’t think there is any as qualified as Tinubu today, and that is why we are behind him and ready the presidential nomination form for him.

“We are convinced, going by his track record as a progressive, about his victory and that informs our decision. Besides, it is also a way to stamp the legitimacy of youths on the presidential election process and we shall further ensure rigorous involvement of youths in the Tinubu presidency.”

Giving further reasons for the project, Aregbe averred that, as a builder passionate about infrastructure, the former Lagos State governor not only laid the blueprint for infrastructure development of modern Lagos, but ensured the productivity of the state, saying today Lagos State remained a model amongst other states in the federation owing to the golden era of development ushered in by the Jagaban.

Disclosing that leaders of several support groups from the South and the Northern States have resolved to ensure mass participation in the project, Aregbe revealed that “Our northern states coordinator, Farouk Adamu, the South-East coordinator, Samuel Isechi, and our South coordinator, Ahab Bourka, are working out modalities to achieve our goal.

Reiterating the rationale behind the project, one of the northern states coordinators, Muheeta Jatar, assured that “Nigerian youths will leave nothing to chance as we begin to pull resources and roll out initiatives to ensure our bold imprint on the election of the next administration.”

Another officer of the group, Jeta Phillips, during the briefing, said: “with a Tinubu presidency, inclusivity in governance is a done deal.”

