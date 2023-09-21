Youths procession against Mohbad’s death indicate desire for change- Lagos LP

The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has joined voices with youths that have taken over major streets across Nigeria to express their displeasure over death of fast-rising Afrobeat artiste, Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called MohBad, and reiterating their demand for justice on behalf of the deceased singer’s family.

The party commended the young citizens for coming out to demonstrate and support the deceased artiste family in their quest for justice considering the circumstances surrounding his death, describing their actions as a desire to birth a new Nigeria where a human life will worth more than the entire rivers and ocean in the country.

The party stated their unity which they displayed against Mohbad’s death, if it could be sustained, remain the only tool that could bring about a positive shift that would birth the New Nigeria they and millions of Nigerians were eagerly waiting for.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party’s chairman, Dayo Ekong, who urged the youths not to relent until they get justice for the deceased singer’s family, stressed that their conducts have proven that there is an Army of Change rising with great and irresistible force,

She added that the reason behind the move was their willingness to change Nigeria’s old narrative towards conforming with the trend that favour everyone irrespective of their status in the country.

According to the statement, My condolences to the family of IleriOluwa Aloba, popularly called MohBad, whose beautiful and promising life was cut short by men of the dark world, men who are afraid of Light and can never identify with Light. They are also known as destiny destroyers. May the Almighty God console, comfort and strengthen them. My heart bleeds for the five months old charming and promising baby who he left behind. May God step in and take absolute control of the destiny of this little child. He shall live to fulfill destiny and be greater than his parents.

“Our consolation is that, we will not relent in demanding for justice and I am completely assured that the Youths will not stop until Justice is achieved for Mohbad and a lot of young talents who are passing through similar ordeal will be liberated.

“I encourage the youths who are passing through the same terrible experiences like what Mohbad experienced to speak out and take advantage of this saga. DONT FALL VICTIM OF THIS EVIL DOERS!

“I want to sincerely appreciate the youths of our great nation. Nigeria as a nation is blessed with talented, energetic, fearless, HiTech, brave and revolutionary youths, who are obvious tools in the hands of Change to change the narrative of the old order and bring about a positive shift that will birth the New Nigeria we all eagerly wait for. KUDOS TO NIGERIAN YOUTHS.

“With the recent developments in the quest for Justice for Mohbad, we see an Army of Change rising with great and irresistible force, just like a Tsunami. We see an electrifying network via the internet space and we see one voice and one language among them.

“This is exactly what is needed for a total overhauling of the old order that has eaten deep into the country and has brought about long time decadence.

“What is the one message the Youths of Nigeria are sending out? The youths are simply saying, ‘WE ARE TIRED OF THE TERRIBLE EXISTING ORDER AND WE ARE COMMITTED TO CHANGING THE NARRATIVE”.

