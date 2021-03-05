Youths must ensure peace in our state, Nigeria – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has canvassed youths in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos to ensure lasting peace for needed development across the country.

He indicated the recent violence that marred the protest against police brutality in Nigeria, and Lagos in particular with the massive destruction witnessed in the state would not solve the challenges facing the youths.

Tinubu, who is also a former governor of the state, said that in ensuring lasting peace across the country, the long-elusive development would be achieved across the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of the dual carriage flyover at Pen Cinema junction in Agege axis of the state, the ruling party national leader advised youths to embrace meaningful dialogue rather than resort to violence.

According to him, youths must learn to communicate their grievances to the government without violence and disruption of peace.

“To all of you youths, if you see the kind of progress and economic resuscitation that is going on in this neighborhood and Lagos State as a whole, you should be commended for cooperating with the contractor.

“But that is not alone, we commend you for maintaining peace and don’t copy vagabonds, don’t emulate those who are in thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace, we must embrace peace to have development.

“The government is doing so much to give you good foundation in education, that is an investment in your future…and that is giving you a tool to conquer poverty. Destruction and destruction will not help you reach the destination that you aspire to reach,” he said.

Continuing, Tinubu said, “don’t copy vagabonds and those who are into thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace. We must encourage peace. The government will ensure that you get the right education. Education is an investment in your future.

“Destruction and disruption will not help you and the state to reach the destination you desire to reach. We will support your aspirations but ensure peace in our state and country.”

Speaking while commissioning the long-awaited 1.4 Kilometres Agege Pen-Cinema Bridge, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the infrastructure has been fully opened to vehicular movement and other usages.

He said that the newly commissioned project was designed to have streetlight facilities and pedestrian walkways as well as ease gridlock within the state metropolis.

Sanwo-Olu said that the project was part of the key projects the state intended to boost transportation infrastructure and ease the movement of the over 20 million residents in the state.

It would be recalled that the project was flagged off three years and five months ago by the immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, with the aim to commission the project after one year.

However, the commissioning date was adjusted after coronavirus pandemic hit the state and other factors like change in government due to the governor’s inability to secure a second-term ambition.