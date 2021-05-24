Youths mount roadblock, protest against kidnappings on Abuja-Kaduna highway

Vehicular movement in and out of Abuja-Kaduna highway has been crippled after youths from Gauraka community, Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, took over the road to protest against spates of kidnapping, attacks, and other security challenges facing the community and its neighbouring councils, states among others.

The protesters from Gauraka community located along the expressway halted movement of traffic on the highway by burning tyres to create a scene in making their grievances known over rising abductions of residents in the area by unidentified gunmen.

The angry youths alleged that no fewer than 30 persons from the community are currently in the kidnappers’ den and that their abductors are demanding a huge ransom.

The protesters said they embarked on the action to call the attention of the relevant authorities to their plight after gunmen invaded the community on Monday around 1:00 am and abducted 15 persons.

