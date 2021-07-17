Youths march across Abuja, protest against killings, others in Kaduna

Following an increase in murder cases and other criminalities across Kaduna, youths from the Southern part of the state have stormed Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, protesting against the Federal and State governments’ delay in ending the security challenges that had crippled commercial activities in Kaduna.

The youths, who were armed with placards bearing different inscriptions, demanded that the security forces, as well as government at all levels, must urgently introduce strategies that would end the spate of killings across southern Kaduna.

Protesting under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Saturday, the youths argued that the increase in criminalities across Southern Kaduna and other parts of the northern region of Nigerian was becoming alarming.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Jane Thomas-Rogers, said, “Children and women were being raped and people are killed daily in Kaduna. the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, you need to stand up to your responsibilities and protect lives and properties. For how long is this going to continue? We are tired of these; the killings must end.

“Kidnapping here and there. Before now, kidnapping was an occurrence on Abuja road but right now, it has moved to Southern Kaduna. People cannot sleep with their eyes closed, we are scared of going to Kaduna. Just recently, my cousin was kidnapped, we had to pay a ransom before he was released; we couldn’t sleep.

“What is happening? And our governor does not even have sympathy for our plight as a people. This carnage must stop, enough is this. We are calling the attention of the international community to this. Our government is sleeping, something must be done.

“We call on all Nigerians to speak up against this. It started in Southern Kaduna, it can reach your doorstep tomorrow. Right now, there is a protest going on and you can see security men all over but when there is killing, kidnapping, you won’t see any of them. What is happening? We the youths are tired, enough of this,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

