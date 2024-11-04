Youths hit Abuja roads, demand NNPC boss removal

Thousands of youths have taken to the streets in Abuja, agitating for the removal of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Mele Kyari, saying the NNPC boss has mismanaged the country’s oil sector since assuming office.



Aside from that, the young demonstrators requested the National Assembly’s intervention and the Economic, Financial, and Crime Commission (EFCC), to probe the $four billion spent on the Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna refineries in Rivers, Edo, and Kaduna states respectively.



The protesters argued that the funds expended by the federal govt on these facilities with promises to turn around the country’s economy have yielded zero results.



The demonstration on Monday, according to the protesters was triggered by endless fuel queues and a persistent increase in the price of petroleum products.



During the protest, the demonstrators were armed with placards with different inscriptions like: “We demand an end to the importation of adulterated fuel in Nigeria” and “We demand an immediate resignation of Mele Kyari.



One of the conveners, Abdullahi Bilal, who spoke to the Newsmen on Monday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the oil industry, which they believe has been mismanaged under the leadership of Kyari.



He also argued that the alleged importation of adulterated fuel into the country is a harmful practice that needs to be stopped.



“Today, we call for the immediate resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC”



“We demand the complete removal of the fraudulent fuel subsidy regime that has only served to enrich a select few. Full deregulation is necessary to introduce transparency, competition, and fairness to our oil sectors”



“We also demand an end to the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria. This harmful practice must stop immediately and those responsible must be held accountable for the damage caused to our vehicles, businesses, and livelihoods”



Moving on, the protesters are seeking accountability and transparency in the management of the oil sector while urging the government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over the interests of a select few.



These demands include ending the subsidy payments, Crippling fuel prices, and introducing full deregulation to promote competition and fairness in the industry.