Youths attack police station after gunmen kill five in Jos

In protest over the killing of five persons in Vwang district of Jos south local government area of Plateau state, youths were said to have attacked a police station and vandalised public property within the premises.

The angry youths were said to have during the attack destroyed police station fence, broke the station windows and burnt motorcycles belonging to police officers.

According to eyewitness, the irate youths who chanted several songs to express their displeasure on Friday over what transpired yesterday night vandalised office equipment in the station.

Aside from attacking the station on Friday, the youths were said to have barricaded the road leading to scene of the five persons murdered in the community.

Confirming the attack and murder, Police Commissioner Edward Egbuka, told journalists that the force was already on trail of the perpetrators following tips and information gathered from those that witnessed the act yesterday night.