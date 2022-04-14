Youth group begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu across Nigeria

A group of Southern youth, under aegis of South West Agenda for Asiwaju, (SWAGA), have disclosed their plans to start taking presidential campaign and support for All Progressive Congress (APC), Leader, Bola Tinubu, 2023 presidential aspiration to doors of Nigerians, saying with Tinubu at the helms of affairs would turn the country around positively into Nigerian dreams of founding fathers.

They said that door to door campaign across Nigeria is required to put the APC national leader at the fore front of the presidential battle knowing fully well challenges ahead of the man and parties primary and general elections.

In their unanimous voice, Tinubu remains the most qualified hand that Nigerians deserve to lead them and the electorates need the group convictions if they must follow and lend their support.

The Coordinator, SWAGA Youth, Lagos, Afeez Kasumu, stated that young people of the group were ready for task ahead of them, the need to take campaigns and support 2023 presidential race to every individual in Nigeria.

Speaking during an endorsement of Managing Director, Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, Abisoye Coker, as newly confirmed youth ambassador of SWAGA Youth, on Thursday, in Lagos, Kasumu said that the mandate of the group is to go out to every Nigerian and make them share visions of Tinubu for 2023 and that the endorsement Coker would boost morale of other members of Lagos SWAGA Youths.

The SWAGA leader said that the group chose as an ambassador for SWAGA base on her exceptional leadership, intellectual and youthful qualities which would promote youths inclusiveness in governance and that as a role model, she would help youth realize that they are not too young to rule and could elected into different political positions.

He noted that in advocating for youth involvement in politics, there is need to let younger people know that their participation would unveil hiding qualities they have to lead rather, than not participating in election processes.

He said: “We have about 12 million votes untapped in the south west. We are trying to showcase what youths stand to gain in 2023 if Bola Tinubu becomes president. The idea of SWAGA is to canvass for youth support for him regardless of political, religious or ethnical religious affliations. We want to bring everyone onboard to support and participate in the support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.”

“SWAGA is all about bringing different youths onboard regardless of their political, religious and ethnical affiliation to support Tinubu’s presidential race. We have gone to south, north central and we have mobilized many youths. He wants to use the youths because he believes in the youth.”

On her part, Coker, commended efforts of the group towards propagating Tinubu’s presidential aspiration through youth participation advocacy and other campaigns as it was a worthy thing to do, considering the Lagos state former governor’s impact during his administration which encouraged mass involvement of youths in politics.

She pledged her full support for Tinubu’s project at hands by ensuring that she rallies her colleagues and other youths to support in all areas, noting that, the APC leader is a man for the youth and always sees the need to include youth in governance.

The LASIMRA boss further urged all youths across the country irrespective of their political parties to get their Permanent Voters Card, (PVC) saying that it is the first step that guarantees their inclusiveness and a way to fulfil the presidential aspiration of Tinubu in 2023 and make Nigeria better.

She said: “80% of voters in Nigeria are youths. You need to get your PVC as it is the first step of inclusiveness. Your card gives you a voice to make things better in Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

