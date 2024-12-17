Youth Corps member dies inside Kebbi orientation camp

A youth corps member deployed to Kebbi State, Tayachibiyacha Ebal, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after she slumped and died at Dakin Gari NYSC orientation camp.

As gathered, the youth corps member who suddenly slumped was immediately rushed to the camp clinic for medical attention but the experts referred her to another hospital for better healthcare services.

She was later taken to the Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kebbi for advanced medical attention, however, despite efforts made by doctors to resuscitate her proved abortive.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Muhammad Fingila, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said that her remains have been sent to her home state Adamawa.

Fingila who described the incident as unfortunate sent a condolence message to the grieving family on behalf of the Kebbi government.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of officials of the National Youth Service Corps, Kebbi State office were unsuccessful, as the spokesperson, Hadiza did not answer calls nor reply to an enquiry text message sent to her for their reaction on the matter.