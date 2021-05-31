Youth blocks highways over bandits attacks across Zamfara

Activities on Gusau–Kaura Namoda highway in Zamfara has been paralyzed after dozens of youths armed with different weapons mounted roadblocks to protest against incessant attacks by bandits, kidnapping, and other criminalities across the state.

The angry youths were said to have blocked the road at Kurya junction and begun to vandalise commercial vehicles travelling along the road, to express their displeasure of the state of security across the country.

During demonstrations on Monday, the youths argued that persistent attacks which the people had suffered from bandits have put pressure on the residents earnings and that many now live with injuries as well as other live long injuries.

Following the threat posed by the protesters, The Guild gathered that the Nigerian Police, Zamfara Command has dispersed the protesters to ensure the free flow of vehicular movement on the road.

Residents of Zamfara have been living in fear as a result of the continued attacks by bandits on communities in various parts of the state.

One of the recent attacks was the killing of over 20 people when bandits stormed five communities in two local government areas of the state about two weeks ago.

The affected communities – Gabaken, Rigiya, Donroyi, Torawa, and Riwoji are located in Zurmi and Kaura Namoda local government areas of the state.

Addressing a press conference on April 2, the Commissioner of Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, revealed that no fewer than 2,619 people were killed in the state between 2011 and 2019.

He added that bandits abducted 1,190 people from various parts of Zamfara in the last eight years, and over 100,000 people were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of bandits’ activities, while 14,378 livestock were rustled within the period.

Dosara noted that the Zamfara State government has spent the sum of N970 million on payment of ransom to bandits to secure the release of kidnapped victims since 2011.

He lamented that there were more than 100 different camps and over 30,000 bandits operating across Zamfara and beyond, but the state governments would continue with its amnesty programme for bandits as part of measures to secure its people.

