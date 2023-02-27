Youth attacks Igbo traders after Obi’s presidential poll victory in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have appealed to youths attacking businesses and shops owned by traders of Eastern extractions after they allegedly cast their votes during the February 25th general election for the Labour Party rather than voting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

As gathered, the youths were seen attacking traders in some parts of Lagos Island, Mushin and Alimosho Local Government Area, forcing those that have arrived for business transactions to leave while those that were yet to arrive turned back to avoid possible attacks.

The youths were said to have been anger after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer announced that Obi polled more votes than Tinubu during the exercise in Lagos.

Obi was declared by INEC officials to have polled 582,000 votes as against N572,000 recorded for Tinubu after the poll.

The youths on Monday were seen to have threatened that they would not allow any trader from the Eastern region of the country to trade within the major markets in the state.

Following the threat, the Nigerian Army has deployed it’s personnel to takeover major parts of Lagos, so as to maintain law and order and prevent any possible attack.

Appealing for calm, Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu urged the youth to be calm and eschew any act that could lead to breakdown of law and order across Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement made available to newsmen, stressed that the poll outcome should not be a source for violence and vandalism of property that worth millions of Naira

According to the statement, “We have got reports of friction in some parts of Lagos this morning. All is calm now.

“There is no need for violence, which is not part of our culture. I urge all Lagosians to go about their businesses without any fear of harassment. Law enforcement agencies have been asked to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in any part of the state.

I have been your Governor for almost four years, promoting harmony and friendship across ethnic and religious lines without any form of discrimination whatsoever.

“Let us remain calm. All will be well. We are a peaceful people and so we shall remain”, the statement added.

