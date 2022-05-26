Youth activists faults govt’s policy on textbooks supply across Ghana

Several youth activists in the country have faulted government’s policy on failure to supply sufficient textbooks, to enable efficient learning in schools across Ghana.

The youths who lamented said that two years after the introduction of the new curriculum, particularly at the basic level, government have failed to make available the necessary teaching and learning materials to support both teachers and students to interact effectively in schools in the country.

According to the youth, the situation was affecting teaching and learning in the schools and posed danger to the performance of the pupils across the country.

The youth activists in the Upper East region, have however called on the government to provide relevant textbooks in support of the rollout of the new curriculum to promote quality and inclusive education.

Speaking to the press, the Speaker of the Upper East Regional Youth Parliament, Edward Asekere, said that apart from the situation putting financial burden on poor parents to provide textbooks for their wards, many parents especially those in the rural communities bought wrong textbooks for their children, which did not support the new curriculum.

According to the speaker, the situation did not promote quality learning noted that the Free Senior High School policy was at risk of absorbing poor performing students if the situation was not immediately addressed, adding that, at the end, students would not have quality education.

Asekere, however noted that the lack of furniture in many schools as a major threat to education in the region and added that most students sat on the bare floor to learn and the situation was not conducive to propel effective academic work.

He, therefore, called on the Municipal and District Assemblies to prioritize education and make an adequate allocation for the construction of furniture to ensure that school children had the necessary infrastructure to learn.

Meanwhile, the Upper East Regional Director, NYA, Francis Takyi-Koranteng, appealed to the youth to use the platform to engage relevant stakeholders for growth and development and desist from being too partisan on national issues.

The Youth Parliament operating under the auspices of the NYA, brought together youth across the region to be nurtured in accordance with the procedures of National Parliament, in a bid to prepare them for leadership roles in the future.

The platform also provides the platform for the youth to interact and engage stakeholders to help address issues that affect their development.

