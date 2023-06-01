Young Nigerians push for Tinubu’s sack, join Obi, others in court

Hours after Bola Tinubu was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria, young Nigerians have kicked against the decision to hand over Nigeria’s affairs to him, describing the swearing-in ceremony as a rape of democracy.

These Nigerians declared that they would be joining political parties and their presidential candidates to demand that the court overturn the outcome of 2023 poll that was conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Under the aegis of Concerned Nigerian Citizens, they stressed that they would not relent until the judiciary ensures that justice is done on the poll, remove Tinubu, declare the authentic candidate, and swear him in to lead the country.

According to them, the decision to support other political candidates seeking justice was to ensure the country is rescued from imminent disintegration that may occur if the Lagos State former governor is allowed to continuously pilot Nigeria’s affairs.

They said: “We voted for our future and the future o generation to come. We voted for a new Nigeria and so we will never abandon the struggle for our mandate”.

The group made its decision on the swearing-in of Tinubu as the successor to the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, known yesterday during a press briefing held in Ikeja.

At the briefing, Seyi Akinde, who made the group’s stance public, disclosed that they would totally support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to reclaim the mandate that was allegedly handed over to Tinubu by INEC.

He noted that the president did not qualify to succeed the former president, Muhammad Buhari, since he couldn’t meet the condition entrenched in section 134 (2) b of the 1999 constitution for anyone aiming to rule the country; a condition Obi met during the poll.

Akinde said: “We will stand with Peter Obi till the very end until we recover our mandate from those that took it. For the avoidance of doubt, we state categorically that Obi is only running on behalf of the masses.

“We, therefore, condemned the selection of Tinubu as president of Nigeria by INEC in the strongest terms and we call on the judiciary, our last hope for the redemption of our beloved nation, to ensure that justice is done, to free Nigeria from the disconnected executive and save the nation from imminent disintegration”.

Faulting Tinubu’s inauguration, Akinde described it as a coup against the masses that craved a better Nigeria and believe their dream could only be achieved through the ballot.

“This is like a coup against Nigerians. The swearing-in of Tinubu is an abuse of the constitution. We are calling on the judiciary to do the right thing and defend the constitution of the country. We are standing on the constitution of Nigeria. The requirements of the electoral law are very clear.

“The swearing-in is an abuse of the law. We are asking for the protection of the law. We are standing with everyone that is sad that the rule of law was not allowed to take its place.

Also, Stephen Emordi, a member of the group, stated that they would not embrace violence to retrieve their mandate rather, they would be approaching the court to upturn the decision made by INEC and get Tinubu out of office.

Emordi noted that Tinubu never merited the office he currently occupies and was picked by some individuals in the country.

“Our major assignment is to ask questions on what the constitution stipulated. This is a man that was selected by an individual has been sworn in as the president. We will continue to ask this question until the judiciary gives us the right answer”.

