Young Lagosians intensify support for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition

In a bid to seek support across south west states for All Progressive Congress (APC) leader, Bola Tinubu’s 2023 presidential race, the youth wing of South West Agenda for Asiwaju, (SWAGA), has intensified continuous efforts in ensuring needed boost for Tinubu’s victory before, during and after elections.

They said that the initiative was established because they felt it was the turn of the south west zone to win the presidential ticket and that Tinubu is the man that can hold that position for them.

As a way to reinstate their commitment, they said they would ensure that they continue to canvass support through extensive campaigns for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential race.

According to the Coordinator, SWAGA youth, Lagos, Afeez Kasumu, they have gone round all the south west states to seek for support for Tinubu, adding that they thought it wise to come back home and seek support from stakeholders who are capable of using their influence to push the movement towards the victory of Tinubu as president in 2023.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, on Thursday, in Lagos, Kasumu said that their visit was to appreciate what the SA have done in the areas of inspiring youths and that they want to seek for his support towards Tinubu’s presidential race in 2023.

He noted that the Former Lagos State Governor is a man worthy of emulation particularly because of his passion for youth involvement in governance and that all he needs is support to put him at the forefront of his presidential ambition.

He said: “SWAGA has been existence for two years now. We initiated this movement because we felt it is the turn of the south west to win the presidential ticket and we see Tinubu as the man that can hold that position for us.”

“We have gone round all the south west states to seek for support and we are here because we feel the next thing to do is to come back home and meet our own people to seek for support. We want to meet those we see as role models to help us gather support for him.”

On his part, while pledging his undoubted support, Bonu said that there are two major qualities of a leader, capacity and commitment, saying that Tinubu, we are projecting today has these qualities to take this nation to another level.

He noted that over the years, the APC leader has continuously showed his undoubted commitment to make this country better and that he deserved all they support to help him attain the apex position.

The special adviser, expressed his confidence in Tinubu’s ability to build Nigeria into a better place for all as he urged youths to come onboard on SWAGA to give their maximum support to the man who has the capacity to make Nigeria a safe haven for them.

Bonu further commended the immense efforts of the youth movement, SWAGA, towards canvassing support for Tinubu.

He said: “This project is our project and when the youth is taking the lead, the future is surely assured. There are two major qualities of a leader, capacity and commitment. Tinubu, we are projecting today has the two qualities to take this nation to another level. Over the years, he has shown the undoubted commitment to make this country better.”

